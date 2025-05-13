Allahabad HC issues notice to BHU VC in promotion case; varsity to file compliance affidavit

Prayagraj, May 13 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has issued notice to the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) vice chancellor (VC), directing him to file a compliance affidavit that indicates full compliance of the order passed by the writ court or be personally present in the court on July 3.

Justice Salil Kumar Rai passed the order on a contempt application filed by Dr Sushil Kumar Dubey who was denied promotion despite the direction of the court.

According to the petitioner, he was recommended for promotion from Assistant Professor Stage 2 to Stage 3 in the meeting of the Executive Council (EC) held on June 4, 2021 but the resolution has not been carried out by the BHU authorities to date and after the passage of three years.

Earlier in its January 7 order, the court had disposed of the writ petition with the direction that the EC, if constituted within a short period, would decide on the issue of reconsideration of the petitioner's promotion within a period of three months from that day.

The court had said in case the EC is not constituted and failed to take any decision within the said period, the petitioner will be considered for promotion, subject to any subsequent decision of the EC.

The counsel for the petitioner on Monday submitted that no orders have yet been passed by the VC.