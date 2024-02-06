Allahabad HC issues notice to railways over gang rape of woman in moving train

Lucknow, Feb 5 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Monday issued a notice to the railway ministry in a suo motu petition filed regarding the gang rape of a woman on board a moving train in 2016, after which she was thrown off.

A division bench of Justice A R Masoodi and Justice B R Singh passed the above order on Monday on the suo motu petition filed in connection with the incident that occurred in Mau.

During the hearing, the court was informed that out of the total compensation of Rs 4 lakh, Rs 2,81,000 had already been given to the victim.

The court asked why the remaining amount had not been paid till now and sought to know the steps taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

The next hearing of the case will be held in the first week of March.