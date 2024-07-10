Allahabad HC lawyers abstain from work

Prayagraj, Jul 10 (PTI) Lawyers of the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday abstained from judicial work in order to highlight certain problems being faced by them.

The lawyers boycotted the work on a call given by the High Court Bar Association (HCBA), Allahabad. Later, after a meeting of the HCBA, it was decided that the bar members will continue the boycott of work on Thursday.

A delegation of the bar association led by its president Anil Tiwari and secretary Vikrant Pandey met Chief Justice Arun Bhansali in presence of five other senior judges.

According to a release issued by the HCBA, Tiwari conveyed about the resentment of the lawyers to the chief justice boldly but "surprisingly no positive assurance was given by the judges".

Hence, the executive committee of HCBA convened a meeting at 3 pm and resolved to continue the boycott of work on July 11, the release said.

"The conduct of some courts are detrimental to the administration of justice...the chariot of justice cannot run on only one wheel, as lawyers are insulted in routine manner," the HCBA said.

It was also resolved by the bar association that the lawyers who have flouted the mandate of HCBA be issued notices. However, the executive committee of HCBA thanked those lawyers who extended their support to the bar association in discharging their duties.