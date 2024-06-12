Allahabad HC orders NTA to produce original OMR sheet of petitioner student

Lucknow, Jun 12 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court Wednesday asked the National Testing Agency to produce the original records of a student who has alleged she is yet to get her NEET result.

The bench has fixed June 18 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

A vacation bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan passed the order on a writ petition filed by student Aayushi Patel.

Patel in her petition has alleged that the NTA failed to declare her results and that her OMR sheet was found torn.

The petitioner has demanded that her OMR sheet be evaluated manually. She has also pleaded an inquiry against NTA and demanded the counselling for the exam be stopped.

She claimed that her OMR sheet was intact but NTA sent her a communication saying her result would not be declared as her OMR sheet was found torn.

Opposing the plea, the NTA presented the original OMR sheet, scorecard, and attendance sheet of the petitioner. It said it is difficult to understand why despite all this the petitioner was sending e-mails.

In the course of hearing, the court found that the application number on the OMR sheet of the student was different from the one in the e-mail sent by her and ordered both parties to present the original on record on the next hearing. PTI COR CDN VN VN