Allahabad HC orders power dept to reconsider engineer's suspension over power outage

Prayagraj, Aug 27 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the power department to reconsider the suspension of a junior engineer, who was taken off duty over a brief outage in Moradabad during a minister's visit.

The court also observed that the engineer was suspended only to cover up things, without specifying his responsibility.

Making the observation, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery on August 25 disposed of the writ petition filed by junior engineer Lalit Kumar.

The electricity department's counsel said that the managing director of Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam would reconsider the suspension.

On July 20, a power cut occurred during a programme attended by the UP energy minister in Moradabad. The electricity was restored after about ten minutes.

As a consequence, authorities suspended junior engineer Lalit Kumar, who challenged the order through a writ petition.

His counsel said the suspension order was issued only to cover up the departmental deficiencies, and no specific responsibility of the petitioner was mentioned in it.