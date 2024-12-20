Allahabad HC orders UP vigilance to probe Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society land issue

Lucknow, Dec 20 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has ordered the Uttar Pradesh vigilance department to register, investigate and file a report regarding the Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited taking more land than the prescribed limit and transferring the land in connivance with some Lucknow Development Authority employees, thereby defrauding the authority of crores of rupees.

The Lucknow bench of the court directed the vigilance department to present the investigation report before it on January 20, while taking action against the employees of the society and the authority.

The order was passed by a single bench of Justice Rajiv Singh on December 3 on a contempt petition filed by a person named Sunanda Agarwal.

While hearing the matter, the court found that in the matter in question, no prima facie contempt case was made out against the officials of the authority.

However, the court said the facts that have come to light during the hearing are very serious and in such a situation, it cannot keep its eyes closed in view of public interest.

Saying this, the court ordered a vigilance inquiry into the matter.

The court found that Himalayan Cooperative Housing Society Limited had given plots to its members by taking compensation from the authority for about two times more land than the prescribed limit of twelve and a half acres, which is a completely illegal act. These lands are located in Gomtinagar Extension.

It also said that during the inquiry conducted by the government and the authority, irregularities were found against the housing committee, in which the involvement of the employees of the authority also come to light. PTI COR KIS ZMN