Allahabad HC paves way for promotion of 2016 batch naib tehsildars

Lucknow, Jan 31 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday cleared the way for the promotion of naib tehsildars of the 2016 batch to the post of tehsildars.

Vacating the stay by which the promotions were held up for the last year, the bench ordered the state government to consider the promotion of the petitioners.

A bench of Justice Alok Mathur passed the verdict on the petitions of Ashutosh Pandey and Siddhanth Pandey moved separately.

With this, the court also vacated its interim order of January 23, 2024, by which a stay was imposed on the promotion. The petitioners had pleaded that they passed the recruitment examination of naib tehsildar in pursuance to the advertisement of January 11, 2016.

However, there was a delay by the state government in issuing their appointment letters, due to which their seniority went down, owing to which their name did not appear in the promotion list sent by the Revenue Council to the government on November 10, 2023.

Additional Advocate General Kuldeep Pati Tripathi argued that there was a shortage of tehsildars in the state. He said currently, 380 posts were vacant and the government was ready to consider the promotion of all eligible candidates.

He told the court that in this regard, a proposal was also sent by the Revenue Council to the government on October 17, 2024, by which the conditions for promotion to the post of tehsildar were to be relaxed.

It was said that if the said proposal is accepted, the promotion of all the petitioners will be possible.

The court also ordered the government to take a quick decision on the proposal.