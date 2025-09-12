Allahabad HC posts Krishna Janmabhumi case to September 26 for hearing

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday fixed September 26 as the next date of hearing in the Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra fixed the next date after hearing the counsels for the parties. Documents were presented before the court regarding suit number 17 as the representative suit.

The court allowed the application for representative capacity under Order 1, Rule 8 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC) on July 18. Now, suit number 17 will be treated as a representative suit and be heard and decided first.

It was submitted on behalf of one of the plaintiffs that he had filed a special appeal before a division bench. However, the court said if any order is passed in contrary, it will consider the same at that time.

The Hindu side to the dispute has filed 18 suits for possession of land after the removal of the Shahi Idgah as well as for the restoration of a temple and a permanent injunction.

On August 1, 2024, the court rejected the applications filed by the Muslim side challenging the maintainability of the suits filed by the Hindu worshippers and held that all such suits were maintainable.

In the August 1, 2024 order, the court had also held that these suits were not barred by the Limitation Act, the Waqf Act and the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits the conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947.

On October 23, 2024, the court rejected an application moved by the Shahi Idgah mosque committee to recall a January 11, 2024 order consolidating all suits filed in connection with the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute.

The controversy pertains to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, which is alleged to have been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna. PTI COR RAJ RC