Allahabad HC pulls up UP govt over land acquisition for private firm

Lucknow, Feb 13 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the state government what public purpose it would achieve by acquiring farmers' land for a private company to develop a residential township.

The bench asked the state if the acquired land would be used by M/s Amrawati Private Limited for the construction of houses, flats or plots for the public at large and if the state and Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) would have any control over the allotment of these houses, flats of plots.

The bench would hear the matter again on March 4, according to the order.

A bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice OP Shukla passed the order on a writ petition moved by Shri Dhar Awasthi and another.

The petitioners' counsel Lalit Tiwari pleaded that the acquisition for the private company is impermissible under the Land Acquisition Act 2013.

Taking cognizance of the issue, the bench asked the state government and the LDA to respond to the pleas raised in the petition. The bench also asked the state if the acquisition was being done under some policy decision.

The petitioners have questioned the legality of the land acquisition proceedings initiated by the Lucknow District Magistrate on March 15, 2024. PTI COR KIS RHL