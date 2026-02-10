Allahabad HC quashes case against businessman booked on charges of extortion

Lucknow, Feb 10 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has quashed the entire criminal case against businessman Nikant Jain who was booked on charges of extortion and corruption in a proposed solar power project.

A bench of Justice Rajiv Singh passed the verdict on Monday following a petition filed by Jain.

The court held that no prima facie offence under BNS or the Prevention of Corruption Act was made out in the case, according to the order.

Passing the order, the court quashed the chargesheet filed on May 15 last year and the summons order issued on May 17.

The court stated in its order that the complainant himself had admitted that the complaint was based on a misunderstanding. The court also found that there was no evidence on record to prove that the accused offered any undue advantage to any public servant.

The FIR in the case was registered at the Gomti Nagar police station on March 20, based on a complaint sent to the chief minister by a company representative.

The complaint alleged that a bribe of five per cent of the project cost was demanded for the approval of a solar manufacturing project.

It was argued on behalf of Jain that the allegations were vague, devoid of evidence and the result of business rivalry and administrative confusion. It was also argued that no money was paid, no property or valuable security was surrendered and no threats were made.

Jain also stated in the petition that no visual inspection was conducted during the investigation and no recovery of the alleged Rs 1 crore in cash was made. PTI COR KIS KSS KSS