Allahabad HC quashes charge sheet against SP MLA's wife in child labour case

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 7 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday quashed the criminal proceedings and the charge sheet against Seema Beg, wife of Samajwadi Party's MLA Zahid Jamal Beg, in connection with a child labour case registered following the alleged suicide of a domestic help at the couple's house.

The charge sheet and criminal proceedings were initiated on the charges that the applicant and her husband, co-accused Zahid Jamal Beg, were extracting work from a minor girl without paying any money.

The two were issued a notice by Uttar Pradesh Labour Department for allegedly subjecting a minor girl to child labour at their official residence in Bhadohi.

The action by the labour department came after the tragic suicide of another teenager at the MLA’s residence this year and the subsequent rescue of the 17-year-old girl during a raid conducted by Bhadohi police and Labour Enforcement Department personnel. Justice Sameer Jain on Friday observed, "In the present matter, there is no allegation that the alleged victims were kept by the applicant in bondage and there is also no evidence that applicant withheld their earnings or used their earnings for her own purpose.

"Therefore, prima facie even an offence under Section 79 Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 is also not made out against the applicant." The court further said, "In the present matter, there is neither any evidence nor allegation that applicant compelled the victims to render any Bondage Labour and therefore, offence under the provisions of Bondage Labour Act is also not made out against the applicant." "Therefore, from the discussion made above, it is apparent that from the material available on record, prima facie, no offence under Section 143 BNS, 79 Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and 4/16 Bondage Labour Act is made out against the applicant," it added. PTI COR RAJ AMJ AMJ