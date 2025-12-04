Allahabad HC quashes order passed by SP downgrading pay scale of UP Police's intelligence officer

Prayagraj (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has quashed an order passed by a senior police officer, whereby he had downgraded the petitioner's pay scale.

Petitioner Paritosh Gupta, posted as the intelligence officer (equivalent to the rank of an inspector) in the Uttar Pradesh Police, had questioned the said order passed by the Superintendent of Police (Regional), Intelligence, Meerut, in the court.

Petitioner's counsel Dinesh Rai submitted before the court that the order downgrading the pay scale was passed in violation of the principle of natural justice, unilaterally and without giving a notice or an opportunity to the petitioner to offer an explanation.

He submitted that the recital contents in the order depict that there was a reference to writ petition no. 59036 of 2011 and the following contempt proceedings and now, the exercise has been undertaken for a re-fixation of the pay.

After hearing the lawyers for the parties, Justice Vikas Budhwar observed, "Since the entire exercise was carried out unilaterally behind the back of the writ petitioner, as such the order cannot be sustained. Accordingly, the writ petition stands disposed of and the impugned order dated August 26, 2025 passed by the respondent is set aside." "Matter stands remitted back to the authorities to pass a fresh order, strictly in accordance with law," the court added.

Earlier, the standing counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government had submitted that it is always open for the employer to rectify errors.

A similar writ petition was also filed by Rajesh Kumar Yadav and another person posted as the special intelligence officer at Prayagraj. The plea was allowed by the court on the same grounds. PTI COR RAJ RC