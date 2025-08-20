Allahabad HC refuses to direct SIT probe into death of cows at Vrindavan

Prayagraj, Aug 20 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has refused to direct an SIT investigation into the deaths of cows and a calf at different gaushalas or cow shelters in Vrindavan in Matura district.

The high court declined to pass the direction after the state government counsel informed the bench that steps were taken to ensure no such incident occured in future.

Disposing of a PIL, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Kshitij Shailendra directed the government authorities to ensure adequate care of cows and other bovines.

The court further called for the regular monitoring of the gaushalas must also be ensured.

One Prahalad Krishna Shukla filed the PIL requesting the court to direct the authorities to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to investigate the deaths of 50 cows and a calf at different cow shelters on December 13, last year, in the area.

The petitioner further sought monitoring of the shelters.

The animals were found dead at Dhaurera area, PMB Polytechnic on Mathura Vrindavan Road, which was reported by the newspapers.

The cow identification tags were found at the spot and activists collected the pictures of the dead animals.

The petitioner alleged despite making an application for a high level inquiry, no action was taken.

The court previously sought the state's response which informed that soon after learning about the incident an investigation team was constituted comprising, among others, the city magistrate, additional commissioner, Nagar Nigam, besides the police and veterinary department authorities.

The committee made an detailed inquiry and gave an interim report on December 16, 2024 following which an FIR was registered.

The petitioner's counsel, however, submitted the death of cows was apparent and neither did the respondents identify the culprits not did they take action against the gaushalas to which the animals belonged.

The state government counsel, on the contrary, submitted the inquiry indicated only five cows from two gaushalas had died with the area of their burial being earmarked.

The high court on August 13, found no reason to continue with the PIL. PTI CORR RAJ AMK AMK