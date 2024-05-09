Allahabad HC refuses to grant relief to Meerut MLA in 1995 case

Prayagraj, May 8 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has refused to set aside the criminal proceedings against Samajwadi Party MLA from Meerut Rafiq Ansari in a 1995 case, saying that he failed to appear before the trial court despite the issuance of around 100 non-bailable warrants between 1997 and 2015.

Dismissing an application filed by Ansari, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh observed, "Non execution of non-bailable warrant against the sitting MLA and allowing him to participate in assembly session will set a perilous and egregious precedent." The court added that by allowing individuals facing serious criminal charges to evade legal accountability, "we risk perpetuating a culture of impunity and disrespect for the rule of law".

Ansari had filed an application under section 482 (inherent powers of high court) seeking quashing of criminal proceedings pending against him in a criminal case before the MP/MLA court of the additional chief judicial magistrate, Meerut.

The case was registered at Nauchandi police station in Meerut in 1995.

After the investigation, the first charge sheet was submitted against 22 accused persons and thereafter another supplementary charge sheet was submitted against the applicant Ansari, of which the concerned court took cognizance in August 1997.

As Ansari had not appeared before the court, a non-bailable warrant was issued on December 12, 1997. Afterwards, despite repeated non-bailable warrants (101 in number) and processes under section 82 (proclamation for person absconding) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), the applicant did not appear before the trial court.

During the hearing in the high court, the counsel for Ansari sought quashing of the criminal proceedings against the applicant on the ground that 22 accused persons, originally charged in the case, have already been acquitted after facing trial, hence, proceedings against him should be quashed.

At the outset, the court noted that evidence recorded in a criminal trial against any accused is confined to the culpability of that accused only and does not have any bearing upon a co-accused who has been or will be tried separately.

Dismissing Ansari's petition, the court observed that securing acquittal by co-accused cannot be considered relevant circumstances and a ground for exercising the power under section 482 CrPC to quash the proceedings against those accused, who have not faced trial.

The court, in its order passed on April 29, also directed that a copy of its order be sent to the principal secretary of the UP legislative assembly for placement before the Speaker of the state assembly for information.

The court also directed the director general of police to ensure the service of a non-bailable warrant already issued by the trial court against Ansari, if the same has not yet been served. PTI CORR RAJ KVK KVK