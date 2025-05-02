Allahabad HC refuses to intervene in plea against Robert Vadra over 'controversial' remarks

Lucknow, May 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday refused to intervene in a petition filed against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's husband, Robert Vadra, over his "controversial" remarks following the Pahalgam terror attack.

Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress Parliamentary Party chief Sonia Gandhi and brother-in-law of party MP Rahul Gandhi, triggered a row by suggesting that non-Muslims were targeted in Pahalgam as terrorists feel that Muslims are being "mistreated" in the country.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court said the petitioners have other legal avenues available.

A division bench of Justices Rajan Roy and Om Prakash Shukla passed the order on a petition filed by the Hindu Front for Justice and others.

The petition had sought a court directive for the Centre to form a special investigation team (SIT) to probe Vadra's statement. It had also demanded action against Vadra under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Twenty-six people, mostly tourists, were killed and several injured when terrorists opened fire at a meadow near the popular tourist town of Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on April 22. PTI COR CDN RC