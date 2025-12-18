Allahabad HC registers a suo motu PIL on termination of pregnancy of rape survivors

Prayagraj, Dec 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has registered a suo motu Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the delay at different levels in taking appropriate steps while dealing with cases of termination of pregnancy of rape survivors.

The matter has been titled as "In Re Framing Of Guidelines For Sensitizing All Concerned In Cases Of Termination Of Pregnancies".

The order for registering the PIL was passed in September by a division bench comprising Justices Manoj Kumar Gupta and Arun Kumar.

The court observed the necessity of addressing the procedural lags that often hinder timely medical intervention for survivors of sexual assault incidents.

To assist the court in this significant matter, the court has also appointed advocate Mahima Maurya as the Amicus Curiae.

On November 27, the Amicus Curiae and Additional Chief Standing Counsel Rajiv Gupta, appearing for the state, made submissions with various suggestions to sensitise authorities and streamline the process. The matter is listed next on January 13.

The high court is expected to deliberate further on the suggestions provided to ensure that appropriate guidelines are framed for sensitising all concerned in cases of termination of pregnancies.