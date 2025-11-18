Allahabad HC rejects petition of shop tenants at Krishna Janmabhoomi complex

Prayagraj, Nov 18 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition by tenants of shops in the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi temple complex challenging their eviction proceedings in the trial court.

Justice Rohit Ranjan Agrawal on Monday also directed the trial court to complete the pending eviction proceedings against the shopkeepers within two months.

The shopkeepers had moved the high court after the Shri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan, which manages the temple in Mathura, filed eviction suits against three shops after their 11-month licence period expired and the tenants refused to vacate the premises.

The shopkeepers argued that the Sansthan is not a public religious or charitable trust and that the Uttar Pradesh Urban Buildings (Regulation of Letting, Rent and Eviction) Act, 1972, which offers protection to tenants, should apply.

Justice Agrawal examined the Sansthan's documents and determined its purpose was to perform religious and welfare work for Hindus worldwide thus classifying it as a "public religious and charitable institution".

The properties belonging to such institutions are exempt from the rent control laws, the court said.

Dismissing the claim of the shopkeepers, the court directed the trial court to complete the pending eviction proceedings against shopkeeper Padma Raghav and two others within two months. PTI COR RAJ KVK KVK