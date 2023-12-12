Allahabad HC rejects plea seeking changes in statue of Lord Ram, Nishad Raj at Shringverpur Dham

Prayagraj, Dec 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition seeking alterations to the statue of King Nishad Raj and Lord Ram installed here which allegedly was not as per the description in the "Ramcharitmanas" of Goswami Tulsidas.

The statue is situated at Shringverpur Dham of Soraon in Prayagraj district.

The court, however, granted liberty to the petitioner, Sanjay Kumar Nidshad, to raise his grievances at appropriate forum and said, "The petition is, accordingly, dismissed with liberty to avail other remedy as may be advised." Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Donadi Ramesh while dismissing the petition observed, "It is also alleged in para 12 that at other places, the statue is in hugging position and the petitioner and members of his community want that necessary changes should be made in the statue as otherwise, it is violation of their constitutional right to worship." According to the petitioner, the statue was not according to the description of King Nishad Raj in "Ramcharitmanas".

"In our opinion, the issue being raised cannot be decided in the present proceedings. It falls in the domain of the Executive. We are also not satisfied that any constitutional right of the petitioner or members of his community has been violated as is sought to be canvassed before us," the court said in its order passed on December 6.

Shringverpur is mentioned in the "Ramayana" as the capital of the Kingdom of Nishad Raj (king of fishermen).

The Ramayana mentions that Lord Ram, his brother Lakshman and wife Sita, stayed for a night in the village before leaving for exile.