Allahabad HC rejects plea seeking to quash Justice Yashwant Verma's transfer

Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking quashing of the transfer of Justice Yashwant Verma from the Delhi High Court to the Allahabad High Court.

Passing the order, the bench held that transfer, administration of oath and functioning of a judge are the concomitants of tenure protected under Article 124 (4) read with Article 217(1)(b) of the Constitution of India.

A bench of Justices AR Masoodi and Ajai Kumar Srivastava passed the verdict on the PIL moved by Vikas Chaturvedi.

Justice Verma is in the middle of a row involving the alleged discovery of wads of cash from his official Delhi residence after a fire incident.

The petitioner had not only sought quashing of justice Verma’s transfer but had also demanded that Allahabad High Court’s chief justice should be directed not to administer oath to Justice Verma.

When the PIL was filed, Justice Verma was not administered oath but later he was administered oath during pendency of the petition.

Dismissing the PIL, the bench observed, "The protection to tenure is a part and parcel of independence of judiciary as an organ of the State. Therefore, invoking writ jurisdiction of this Court against the impugned action is virtually nothing but to question the tenure regarding which the proceedings on the floor of the two Houses of Parliament remain decisive but nothing has been brought to our notice attracting justiciability." "The Court may hasten to add that the privilege of discussion lies within the precincts of the two Houses of Parliament and not beyond," it said.