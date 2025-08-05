Allahabad HC rejects second bail plea of Vikas Dubey's associate

Prayagraj, Aug 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has rejected the second bail application moved by Bablu alias Ballu Musalman alias Islam Beg, an associate of Vikas Dubey, the main accused of Bikru massacre of Kanpur.

In this gruesome incident, which occurred on the night of July 2, 2020, as many as eight police personnel, including DSP Devendra Mishra, were killed in an ambush allegedly by Dubey when the police team raided his house in the Bikru village of Kanpur to arrest him.

Subsequently, Dubey was killed on July 10, 2020, when he tried to escape from custody when a police vehicle bringing him from Ujjain to Kanpur met with an accident. Later, the gangster's associate Bablu was arrested and has been in jail since August 25, 2020.

Rejecting the bail application of Bablu, Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery observed, "I have considered above submission and considering that trial is proceeding and further taking note of allegations as well as manner of occurrence, therefore, aforesaid period of incarceration cannot be considered to be a prolonged detention, therefore, prayer for bail is rejected".