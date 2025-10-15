Allahabad HC reserves judgement in Farrukhabad police case

Prayagraj, Oct 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a habeas corpus petition in which Farrukhabad police allegedly forced a woman to withdraw her plea.

During the course of hearing, SP Farrukhabad Arti Singh tendered her unconditional apology to the court.

The bench comprising Justice JJ Munir and Justice Sanjiv Kumar after hearing parties concerned reserved the order in the habeas corpus writ petition filed by Preeti Yadav.

Yadav had filed the petition by saying that her husband was illegally detained by police and she was forced to sign on some papers.

During the course of hearing, an application was filed by Awdhesh Kumar Mishra, a lawyer of Farrukhabad through his counsels Amrendra Nath Singh and Prashant Singh Rinku, alleging that on his legal advice, Yadav had filed the petition and to pressure him an FIR was lodged against him also.

Yadav had alleged in the petition that her husband and another person were illegally detained by police on September 8 and released only on September 14. It was also alleged that during this detention, she was forced to write a letter.

On Tuesday after the case was heard, police arrested Mishra, who had come here along with the petitioner. A mention was made to the court and it ordered the SP Singh not to leave the court till Mishra was produced.

Later he was produced before the court and it asked the SP to file her personal affidavit on Wednesday. PTI COR RAJ ZMN