Allahabad HC reserves judgment on plea challenging appointment of AMU VC

Prayagraj (UP), Apr 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has reserved its judgement on a petition challenging the appointment of the vice-chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University after the completion of hearing.

A division bench comprising justices Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Donadi Ramesh reserved its judgement on the writ petition filed by Mujahid Beg.

The petitioner alleged irregularities in the process of appointing the vice-chancellor (VC) of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to favour a particular candidate.

Rules were violated in short-listing Naima Khatoon, the wife of then acting AMU VC Mohammad Gulrez, for the vice-chancellor's post, Beg alleged.

The acting VC was presiding over the selection process in which his wife Naima Khatoon was a contender, the petitioner alleged. PTI COR RAJ ARI