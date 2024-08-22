Allahabad HC reserves order on AAP MP Sanjay Singh's bail plea

Lucknow, Aug 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday reserved its order on a bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in a case registered against him over a street protest in 2001.

Justice K S Pawar reserved the order after hearing the matter.

The court had on Wednesday held that Sanjay Singh need not surrender before a Sultanpur court till its order on the bail plea.

Singh and five others were convicted by a Sultanpur court on January 11, 2023, and their appeal dismissed by the sessions court on August 6 this year.

On August 13, a non-bailable warrant was issued against Singh, Samajwadi Party leader Anoop Sanda, and four others by the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur. PTI COR SNS IJT IJT