Allahabad HC reserves order on bail plea of Azam Khan in Quality Bar grabbing case

Prayagraj, Aug 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has reserved its order on a bail application filed by senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan in a criminal case of alleged grabbing of Quality Bar in Rampur district.

The order was reserved by Justice Sameer Jain on Thursday after hearing the counsel for the petitioner and the counsel for the prosecution side.

According to the facts of the case, an FIR was lodged against Syed Jafar Ali Jafri, Azam Khan's wife Tazeen Fatma and his son ex-MLA Abdullah Azam Khan in 2019 by Revenue Inspector Angraj Singh.

Azam Khan was not named in the FIR. Later, the case was reinvestigated after five years and Azam Khan was made an accused in this case.

The Quality Bar is located in Said Nagar Hardoi Patti on the highway under the Civil Lines police station.

During the course of the hearing, the counsel for the applicant, Imran Ulla, contended that there was undue delay in the lodging of the FIR. Besides, further investigation cannot be done in this case after five years. PTI COR RAJ KSS KSS