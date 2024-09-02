Allahabad HC reserves verdict on bail plea of Azam Khan in 2022 theft case

Prayagraj, Sep 2 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a bail application by former Uttar Pradesh minister and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in a 2022 theft case.

Justice Samit Gopal reserved the judgment after hearing Khan's lawyer and counsel for the state government.

A criminal case was registered in 2022 against Khan alleging that he had stolen a road sweeping machine which was purchased by Nagar Palika Parishad, Rampur district.

The case was lodged by one Wakar Ali Khan at Kotwali, Rampur against Azam Khan, his son Abdullah Azam Khan and five others.

The machine was later allegedly recovered from Khan's Jauhar University of Rampur.

It is alleged in the FIR that the accused in 2014, by misusing their power, had stolen the government's road cleaning machine. It is also alleged that this machine was hidden by burying in the campus of Jauhar University, which was recovered by the state agency after digging the land. PTI COR RAJ KIS KVK KVK