Allahabad HC restrains two lawyers from entering district court premises

Prayagraj, Apr 30 (PTI) Taking a serious note of assault on a litigant allegedly by two lawyers, the Allahabad High Court on Tuesday restrained them from entering the district court premises here.

Acting on the reference sent by the Prayagraj district judge, a division bench comprising Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Mohammad Azhar Husain Idrisi issued notice to both lawyers -- Ram Vijay Singh and Mohammad Asif -- asking them why they should not be punished for criminal contempt.

On Monday, some advocates entered the senior division court located on the district court premises and allegedly beat up a litigant.

The high court also directed the district judge to submit a report after scanning CCTV footage relating to involvement of other counsels or individuals, who too had committed contempt.

The court also directed the commissioner of police, Prayagraj, to submit a report regarding existing security arrangements on the district court premises and to ensure that adequate police force is deployed so that such incidents do not occur again. PTI CORR RAJ KVK KVK