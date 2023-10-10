Allahabad HC seeks original land ownership record in Radha Swami demolition case

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 10 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday sought the original record of ownership of land in connection with the demolition of Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan Agra's Dayalbagh area.

The court fixed October 16 as the date for next hearing in the matter and directed authorities to maintain status quo on the spot till then.

The order was passed by Justice Manish Kumar Nigam on a petition filed by Radha Swami Satsang Sabha challenging the demolition proceedings.

The state counsel earlier opposed the petition arguing the construction had been done by encroaching the public land.

Several people were injured in a clash on September 24, when a revenue department team went to the spot to demolish the disputed building. PTI COR RAJ SAB VN VN