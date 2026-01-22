Allahabad HC seeks relevant security rules for retired HC judges

Prayagraj, Jan 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has sought from the Uttar Pradesh government relevant security rules, if any, framed for retired high court judges.

The order was passed on Wednesday by a bench comprising Justice Ajit Kumar and Justice Swarupama Chaturvedi hearing a petition filed by the Association of Retired Supreme Court and HC Judges.

During the course of the hearing, the advocate of the association argued that the security of retired judges is a serious issue and needs to be addressed.

"Minimum security even a retired judge needs to have while he moves out in public. A constitutional post holder at least deserves this much protection to his life and his family after he demits office," added petitioners' counsels.

The court said, "Let learned Additional Advocate General place relevant security rules, if any, framed for retired High Court Judges. A proper affidavit be filed in the matter by the next date fixed." The court fixed February 9 as the next date of hearing in the case.