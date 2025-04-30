Allahabad HC seeks reply from CCS University VC for failing to comply with its direction

Prayagraj, Apr 30 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has taken strong exception to the conduct of the vice chancellor of Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut for failing to comply with its earlier direction in a matter concerning the recognition of the management committee of a college.

The court noted with disapproval that this conduct amounted to violation of the principles of natural justice and a disregard of its binding directions.

It directed the vice-chancellor to file a personal affidavit explaining the basis for passing the impugned order and for not adhering to the court's previous instructions in letter and spirit.

While hearing a writ petition filed by the committee of management of Gandhi Smarak Devnagri Uchchatar Madhyamik Vidyalaya, Justice Saral Srivastava observed that despite clear instructions issued on November 8, 2024 to provide the petitioner with notice and an opportunity of hearing, the vice chancellor again proceeded to reject the petitioner's objections through an order dated February 24, 2025 in a "cursory manner" and without assigning reasons.

In the interim, the court has stayed the operation and effect of the orders under challenge dated September 20, 2024 and February 24, 2025.

The court in its order directed all the respondents - the Uttar Pradesh government, the vice-chancellor and others -- to file counter affidavits (replies) in four weeks.

The court directed to list this matter for hearing on July 17.