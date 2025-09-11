Allahabad HC seeks responses of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University, others on PIL regarding problems of law students

Lucknow, Sep 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Thursday sought the responses of Shri Ramswaroop Memorial University (SRMU), Bar Council of India (BCI) and University Grants Commission (UGC) on a public interest litigation regarding problems of law students of that varsity.

A Lucknow bench of justices Rajan Roy and Manjive Shukla fixed the next hearing on the PIL, filed by Saurabh Singh, after three weeks.

Besides raising several issues, the petition also questions about the BCI granting recognition to the university overnight on September 3 after alleged manhandling of Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) workers by the police in the university.

It has been alleged that SRMU has played with the future of the students by enrolling them in law course despite the university not having recognition for legal education before September 3.

After hearing the matter, the court asked the above parties to file their reply on the petition. PTI COR ABN ZMN