Allahabad HC seeks UP govt response over safety, security of school kids

Lucknow, Aug 30 (PTI) The Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court has expressed serious displeasure over the failure of the UP government authorities to ensure safety and security of school children in compliance with the Supreme Court verdict passed in the Avinash Mehrotra case.

The Bench asked the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to depute an officer to the rank not below the principal secretary to give explanation and file an affidavit in the matter on September 5.

The Bench said if it was not satisfied with the affidavit of the officer on the next date, it may direct the chief secretary to appear in the court and explain the matter.

A bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice B R Singh passed the order on a PIL filed by Gomti River Bank residents last week. The petition stated that the Supreme Court in 2009 issued several guidelines for the safety and security of school children but the same are not being complied with.

Hearing the PIL, the Bench also directed the joint commissioner of the traffic police to ensure that the school children are dropped and picked up from inside the school premises itself in the vicinity of the Hazratganj and Raj Bhawan.

Earlier, the state counsel had placed voluminous records regarding five districts about inspection of the schools but on inquiry the Bench found that in fact there was no inquiry report but there were only forms submitted by the principals of the several schools.

In the Avinash Mehrotra case, the apex court created a detailed three-level structure so as to ensure accountability of the concerned authorities and to see that the guidelines are being implemented.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has also been asked to assist the state governments.