Allahabad HC seeks UP govt's response to PIL on institutions with suspended recognition

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Wednesday sought the reply of the Uttar Pradesh government as to why there was no uniform policy in the state on giving grant-in-aid to institutions whose recognition has been suspended.

A bench of chief justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Jaspreet Singh passed the order on a PIL filed by Azaj Ahmad who claimed that grant-in-aid was paid to certain institutions with suspended recognition, but it was not being paid to others.

The petitioner's counsel, Ashok Pande, said the registrar of UP Board of Madarsa Education had recommended that grant-in-aid to suspended madrassas be stopped but the state government had not taken any decision on the matter.

Taking note of this, the bench asked the state government to file its response before the next hearing on March 30.