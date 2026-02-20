Allahabad HC seeks UP govt's stand on traffic management near schools

Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday asked the Uttar Pradesh government whether state agencies examine traffic control management while granting permission for the construction of new schools.

Justices Alok Mathur and B R Singh of the Lucknow bench of the high court also directed the state government to consider whether traffic control management in the vicinity of schools could be entrusted to the institutions concerned.

The court fixed March 10 as the next date of hearing.

The order came on a public interest litigation filed by the Gomti River Bank Residents Association.

The two-judge bench has been monitoring the issue of traffic hazards around prominent schools in the city.

On the suggestion of handing over traffic management to the schools, the court asked the state to examine the feasibility in consultation with the Lucknow Development Authority, Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India, the Municipal Corporation, the Housing Board, and the district administration.

During the hearing, the traffic police suggested that schools with a strength of more than 1,500 students could be directed to deploy marshals to regulate traffic around their premises.

The traffic police also expressed readiness to train such marshals, the court was informed.