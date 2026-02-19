Allahabad HC sets free man convicted for murder in 1989

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has acquitted a life term server convicted in 1989 for a murder in Farrukhabad in 1987.

A division bench comprising Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Prashant Mishra on Wednesday held that the sentence and conviction recorded by the trial court dated May 17, 1989, under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code suffered from infirmity and was liable to be set aside.

"In the instant case before the trial court, there are three accused, one is convicted, and two others are acquitted on the same set of evidence," it said.

In its judgment, the high court directed that the appellant, Khunni Lal, who is in jail, must be set free, if not wanted in any other case.

In 1987, the trial court, after considering the evidence on record, acquitted co-accused Bhagwan Din and Jagdish and convicted Khunni Lal.

Khunni Lal, Bhagwan Din, and Jagdish belong to the family of the complainant, Ram Singh, and shared half of the house and land of Ram Singh.

The three were accused of building their house on Ram Singh's land by encroaching upon it.

On May 9, 1987, at around 6 pm, a fight broke out between them when the accused were cutting a "chabutra" on Ram Singh's property.

Khunni Lal, allegedly armed with a big knife, Bhagwan Din, armed with a pistol, and Jagdish, with a spear, joined the fight which led to the killing of Mauji Lal, Ram Singh's brother. PTI COR ABN VN VN