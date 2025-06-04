Allahabad HC stays arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav in kidnapping case

Prayagraj, Jun 3 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of music producer Sunil Yadav, who was booked allegedly for kidnapping a woman whom he had signed for an album, a court official said on Tuesday.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Siddhartha and Justice Ram Manohar Narayan Mishra also issued notice to Sushmita Yadav, a sister of the alleged victim, Anupama Yadav.

According to the prosecution, Anupama was in love with Sunil Yadav, and they were going to get married in April this year.

On February 19, Sunil Yadav came to Anupama's house and said he had to go to Nepal for wedding shopping. He took Anupama in a car, a Mahindra Scorpio.

After two hours, Surya Kumar Yadav, Sunil's brother, got a call from Anupama, who told him Sunil was not taking her to Nepal, but to Bihar. After the call, her mobile phone became unavailable.

On February 22, around 9 am, Sunil Yadav told Sushmita over the phone that Anupama was not with him. Sushmita has since alleged that Sunil Yadav has either sold her sister, aged 25, or murdered her.

Sunil Yadav alleged that the two sisters ran a blackmail racket.

According to his counsel, Sunil Yadav had given Anupama a role in an album and paid her around Rs 6 lakh. But she refused to work on the album, and subsequently fabricated the kidnapping story, he claimed.

On February 23, Sunil Yadav was booked under sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc) of BNS at the Kotwali Police Station in Deoria district. PTI COR RAJ VN VN