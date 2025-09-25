Allahabad HC stays arrest of Pakistani woman teaching in school in UP's Bareilly

Prayagraj, Sep 25 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed the arrest of a Pakistani woman, who is teaching in a primary school in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly since 2015.

The order was passed on Wednesday by a bench comprising justices Siddhartha Varma and Abdul Shahid on a writ petition filed by Shumaila Khan.

Khan sought quashing of an impugned FIR dated January 14 lodged against her. It was alleged that Khan is illegally residing in India and is employed as assistant teacher in Madhopur primary school in Bareilly's Fatehganj block on the basis of forged domicile certificate.

Appearing on behalf of Khan, it was submitted that against the cancellation of her domicile certificate, she has already preferred a writ petition wherein substantial hearing has already been taken place.

The court then observed, "We fix this case along with connected case being writ - C No. 5658 of 2025 (Ms. Shumaila Khan Alias Furqana vs. State of U.P. And 3 Others) and since the issue before the court would be with regard to the citizenship of the petitioner, we provide that till the next date of listing the petitioner shall not be arrested." The court fixed October 7 as the next date of hearing. PTI COR RAJ ZMN