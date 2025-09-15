Allahabad HC stays construction of mobile tower in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar

Lucknow, Sep 15 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday put a stay on the construction of a mobile tower in Viram Khand area of Lucknow's Gomti Nagar.

The Lucknow bench of the high court has issued notice to the house owner of the land where the tower is being installed and the company which is erecting the said tower.

The court has fixed September 23 for the next hearing .

A bench of Justice Sangeeta Chandra and Justice BR Singh passed the order on the writ petition moved by Sanjay Kumar Rai and others.

In their writ petition, the petitioners had stated that Sameer Saxena owns house number C-2/200 in Viram Khand 2, Gomti Nagar and he has given his land for erecting mobile tower for which Indus Tower Limited has been carrying work.

The petitioners' counsel BK Singh submitted that due to installation work of the tower, there has become serious danger to the safety and security of the vicinity .

The petitioners have also challenged the constitutionality of the provisions contained in Rule 15 (4) of the Telecommunications (Right to Way) Rules, 2024 which allegedly has done away the provision of obtaining NOC from competent authority prior to installing any mobile tower. PTI COR ABN NB NB