Allahabad HC stays fee hike for MBBS course by Hapur medical college

Prayagraj, Aug 14 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed an increase in fee for the MBBS course by the GS Medical College in Hapur, and directed the state government and the college to file their reply within two weeks.

The order was passed by Justice C D Singh on August 13 while hearing a petition filed by Aanya Porwal and 239 other MBBS students.

The fee was increased mid-semester from Rs 11 lakh to 14 lakh.

The counsel for the petitioners claimed the notification issued on July 5 by the state government was "arbitrary" and "without application of mind".

The government, while issuing the aforesaid notification, failed to consider the other miscellaneous charges, which have already been enhanced during this session, the counsel argued.

He said there was no reason to increase the fee for a second time in eight months, particularly when miscellaneous charges had already been deposited by the petitioners.

The government's counsel submitted that it (fee hike) was done in accordance with the law, and there was no illegality or error in the impugned notification, saying the instant writ petition may be dismissed as devoid of any merit.

The court said, "Taking into consideration the submissions made by the learned counsel for the petitioners as well as the learned counsel for the respondent and the contents made in the writ petition, I am of the view that matter requires consideration." The court directed to put up the case on September 17, and till then the operation of the impugned notification dated July 5 shall be kept in abeyance.