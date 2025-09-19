Allahabad HC stays further proceedings in FIR against Sambhal Jama Masjid cleric

Prayagraj, Sep 19 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed further proceedings in an FIR against a cleric of Sambhal Jama Masjid for violating prohibitory orders after getting released on bail in the Sambhal violence case.

A two-judge bench, comprising Justice Siddharth Varma and Justice Abdul Shahid, stayed further proceedings and made it clear that it shall be open for the police to proceed with the investigation in accordance with law by filing a proper complaint in the matter.

The order, issued on Thursday, was passed in a petition filed by Zafar Ali and three others.

Petitioner's plea was that the FIR should not have been lodged in the present case as it is a non-cognisable one.

Violence broke out on November 24, 2024, during a court-ordered survey of the Jama Masjid. Following the incident, Sub-Inspector Deepak Rathi lodged an FIR at the Kotwali police station for offences, including rioting and incitement.

Ali was arrested in the matter but was later released on bail, after which a car rally was organised in violation of a prohibitory order, and the present FIR was registered on August 8, 2025, under section 223(a) (offence of disobeying a lawful order from a public servant) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023. PTI COR RAJ AMJ AMJ