Allahabad HC stays MCC violation proceedings against SP MP Zia Ur Rehman

Prayagraj, Oct 29 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has stayed the criminal proceedings against Zia Ur Rehman, Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, in a model code of conduct violation case.

An FIR against the lawmaker was filed during the 2024 general election under Section 188 IPC for allegedly violating prohibitory orders and Section 126 of the Representation of the People Act.

It was alleged that Rehman violated the code of conduct on April 21, 2024, when he was yet to become an MP.

Rehman's counsel submitted that the allegations against him were false.

The additional advocate general opposed the prayer but could not dispute the argument on facts advanced by Rehman's counsel.

"Considering the contentions raised and after perusing the record of the case, in view of this court, the matter requires consideration," the court said.

Granting time to file a counter affidavit in the matter, the court posted the matter for December 8.

"Till the next date of listing, further proceedings pending against the applicant in the case lodged at Police Station Bilari, District Moradabad pending in the court of Civil Judge (SD)/MP/MLA court/Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate 1st, Moradabad shall remain stayed," the court directed. PTI COR RAJ VN VN