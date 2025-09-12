Allahabad HC summons Sultanpur SP, SHO over alleged harassment of disabled man

Lucknow, Sep 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Friday summoned the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Sultanpur and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Motigarpur police station on September 19 over allegations that a 56-year-old disabled man was being harassed through a false FIR.

The Lucknow bench also directed both the officials to file personal affidavits explaining their conduct in the matter. It warned that strict orders would be passed if the affidavits are not submitted by the next date of hearing.

The order was passed by a division bench of justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and S Q H Rizvi while hearing a writ petition filed by Shyam Sundar.

The petitioner has challenged the FIR, alleging that he had earlier been falsely implicated in another criminal case but secured anticipatory bail from the sessions court.

He alleged that Motigarpur police has now registered a false case of attempt to murder to victimize him. He further contended that the manner in which the offence is said to have been committed could not have been carried out by a disabled man.

Taking note of the allegations, the bench observed, "This court is unable to comprehend as to why a disabled person of 56 years has been subjected to such torturous treatment." Apart from the SP and SHO, the court has also summoned six private parties named in the case on September 19.