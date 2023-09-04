Allahabad HC to hear on Sept 18 PIL seeking probe into Bankey Bihari temple stampede

Prayagraj (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Monday fixed September 18 for hearing a PIL seeking an inquiry into the stampede in Bankey Bihari temple at Mathura in August last year.

Advertisment

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order while hearing the PIL filed by Anand Sharma and another person of Mathura.

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in a stampede at the Bankey Bihari temple during Janmashtami celebrations in August last year.

During the previous hearing, the high court was informed that the state government is planning to construct a corridor after acquiring five acres of land adjacent to Bankey Bihari Mandir to give facilities to the pilgrims. PTI COR RAJ KVK KVK