Allahabad HC to hear petition seeking FIR against Rahul on Mar 11

Prayagraj, Feb 12 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has fixed March 11 as the next date of hearing of a petition challenging a Sambhal court's order in favour of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his alleged controversial remarks in 2025.

The Sambhal court had rejected an application seeking registration of an FIR against Gandhi over his remarks.

According to petitioner Simran Gupta of the Hindu Shakti Dal, during the inauguration of the AICC office in 2025, Gandhi had allegedly remarked: "We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS and the Indian State itself." Gandhi's remark amounts to a seditious and anti-national statement made deliberately with the intent to destabilise the country, the petitioner alleged.

Justice Samit Gopal on Wednesday granted time to Gupta to file a supplementary affidavit in support of her petition.

The court in its order observed, "Learned counsel for the petitioner wants to file supplementary affidavit and prays for two weeks time for the same. Prayer is allowed. If any such supplementary affidavit is filed, the office shall restore the same and place it on record by the next date." The court made it clear that there is no interim order passed by it. PTI COR RAJ ZMN