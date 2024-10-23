Allahabad HC to hear plea seeking survey of Wazukhana area on Nov 8

Prayagraj, Oct 22 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a petition challenging the Varanasi judge's last October order that refused to direct the Archeological Survey of India to conduct a survey of the Wazukhana (ablution) area inside the Gyanvapi mosque located by the Kashi Vishwanath temple.

The court posted the matter for hearing on November 8 in the petition which is seeking the survey of the Wazukhana area, barring the structure which the Hindu side calls a Shivling and the Muslims describe as a fountain.

The order was passed by Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal while hearing a civil revision filed by Rakhi Singh, one of plaintiffs.

The revision has challenged the Varanasi district judge's order dated October 21, 2023 refusing to direct the ASI to undertake a survey of the Wazukhana.

Rakhi Singh is one of the plaintiffs in Sringar Gauri worshipping suit being heard at Varanasi court.

She has pleaded that the survey of the Wuzukhana area is necessary in the interest of justice and will benefit both parties alike.

The survey is also necessary to reveal the religious character of the entire property, she has said.

It has been argued that it is possible to survey the Wuzukhana area, minus the Shivling area, using non-invasive methods as directed by the Supreme Court.

Earlier, the Anjuman Intezamia committee of Gyanvapi mosque filed its counter-affidavit (reply) before the high court stating that the matter relating to Wazukhana and Shivling is already pending before the apex court and their security handed over to the Varanasi district magistrate.

In light of these facts, the Varanasi district judge rightly rejected the application of Hindu side on October 21, the Anjuman said.

It may be noted that the ASI has already conducted a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi complex and submitted its report to the district judge.

The ASI had conducted a survey in accordance with the earlier order of the Varanasi district judge to determine if the mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. PTI COR RAJ VN VN