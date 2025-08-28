Allahabad HC told land earmarked for Lucknow water treatment plant, seeks report by Oct 15

Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow bench was informed on Thursday that 4.6 hectares of land have been earmarked in Bakshi Ka Talab for the city's proposed water treatment plant, even as it directed authorities to submit a detailed progress report on the project by October 15.

The information was provided by District Magistrate Vishak G. Other officials also apprised the bench of the steps being taken to construct the plant.

At this, the bench asked the officials to lay before it, on October 15, further progress details in the matter, according to the order.

A division bench of Justice Rajan Roy and Justice Manish Kumar passed the order hearing a PIL filed by Utkarsh Seva Sansthan in 2016.

In compliance with the previous order, Vishak appeared before the bench through video conferencing and apprised it that 4.597 hectares of land have been proposed in Nagwamau village of Bakshi Ka Talab and since this land is outside the limits of the municipal corporation, there is no need for its NOC.

In the course of the hearing, Jal Nigam Managing Director Ramakant Pandey told the court that now the Central Water Commission and the Irrigation Department had to look into the necessary technical matters in the matter.

Considering this, the court ordered that the Central Water Commission and the chief engineer of the Irrigation Department be made parties in the petition, according to the order.

The court has also required the principal secretary of Urban Development to file an affidavit in this matter, after making him a party in the case.