Allahabad HC upholds invocation of NSA against 2 men for burning Hindu scripture

Lucknow (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea of two people detained under the National Security Act (NSA) for allegedly insulting the Ram Charit Manas by burning its copies.

The bench said that the manner in which the petitioners behaved was bound to incite religious feelings of Hindus and hence the invocation of NSA was justified.

A bench of Justices Sangeeta Chandra and NK Johari passed the order dismissing the writ petitions, moved separately by Devendra Pratap Yadav and Suresh Singh Yadav, who argued that the stringent law was slapped against them with political intentions.

Police had nabbed Chandra and Johari, along with some of their associates, after they burned the copies of Ram Charit Manas in an area under the PGI Police Circle of the state capital on January 29 last year. They were later booked under the NSA. PTI COR CDN VN VN