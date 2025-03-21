Allahabad HC upholds trial court's decision to acquit SP MLA in attempt-to-murder case

Lucknow, Mar 21 (PTI) The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court upheld the trial court's decision to acquit Samajwadi Party MLA Abhay Singh and other accused in a murderous assault case, dismissing the appeal filed against the acquittal.

A single bench of Justice Rajan Roy passed the verdict on Friday. Earlier, due to a split verdict given by a previous division bench, the attempt-to-murder case was sent to the third judge.

In the fractured verdict passed on December 20, 2024, Justice AR Masoodi had convicted Abhay Singh and sentenced him to three years imprisonment, while Justice Ajai Kumar Srivastava-I upheld the acquittal recorded by the trial court.

Now with Justice Roy dismissing the appeal against Abhay Singh, the acquittal of the Gosaiganj MLA is confirmed with a majority verdict.

The case refers to a 2010 complaint in Ayodhya in which complainant Vikas alleged that Abhay Singh and his associates attacked him with lethal weapons.

On May 10, 2023, the Ambedkar Nagar court acquitted him in the case for insufficient evidence, against which Vikas appealed in the high court.