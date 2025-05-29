Allahabad High Court Bar Association welcomes Centre's 'move' to impeach Justice Yashwant Verma

Prayagraj (UP), May 29 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court Bar Association has welcomed the Centre's reported move to impeach Justice Yashwant Verma and said it will increase people's trust in the judiciary.

Allahabad High Court Bar Association president Anil Tiwari told PTI on Thursday, "This move (impeachment) will increase people's trust in the judiciary. If judges become corrupt, people's trust in the court will be lost.

"It is necessary for the existence of the court that action is taken against corrupt people. Here the question is not of Justice Yashwant Verma, but the question is of the existence of the court, people's trust and democracy. If the trust in the judiciary is lost, democracy will end." Tiwari further said, "We have appealed to the opposition parties not to do politics in this (impeachment case) and vote in favour of impeachment." Justice Verma came into the spotlight after a huge amount of cash was allegedly found at his official bungalow in New Delhi following a fire incident.

The then Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjeev Khanna had constituted a committee of three judges to investigate the matter on March 22. On March 24, on the directions of the Supreme Court, the Delhi High Court withdrew judicial work from Justice Verma.

Later, Justice Verma was transferred to the Allahabad High Court. PTI RAJ CDN MNK MNK