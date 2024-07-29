National

Allahabad High Court sets aside Afzal Ansari's conviction, he can continue as MP

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
Updated On
New Update
Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari (File image)

Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari (File image)

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday set aside the Ghazipur court order sentencing Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari to four years' imprisonment under the Gangsters Act over the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

With the high court allowing the plea against his conviction, the SP MP can now continue as a member of Parliament.

The court also dismissed pleas by the UP government and Piyush Kumar Rai, Krishnanand Rai's son, seeking enhancement of the Ghazipur MP's sentence.

The high court's judgment was passed by Justice S K Singh.

Ghazipur Samajwadi Party Allahabad High Court Afzal Ansari
Subscribe