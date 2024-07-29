Allahabad High Court sets aside Afzal Ansari's conviction, he can continue as MP

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday set aside the Ghazipur court order sentencing Samajwadi Party MP Afzal Ansari to four years' imprisonment under the Gangsters Act over the murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai in 2005.

With the high court allowing the plea against his conviction, the SP MP can now continue as a member of Parliament.

The court also dismissed pleas by the UP government and Piyush Kumar Rai, Krishnanand Rai's son, seeking enhancement of the Ghazipur MP's sentence.

The high court's judgment was passed by Justice S K Singh.