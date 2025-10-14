Allahabad University suspends 16 students for involvement in ragging

Prayagraj (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) The Allahabad University has suspended 16 students after they were found involved in an incident of alleged ragging, officials said on Tuesday.

The university has also issued show-cause notices to the suspended students, they said.

According to an order issued by the university's Proctor Professor Rakesh Singh, an anti-ragging squad conducted a surprise inspection of Sir Sunderlal Hostel on October 9 following a complaint of ragging.

During the inspection, several students were found prima facie involved in the act.

A disciplinary committee constituted to probe the matter later recommended action against 16 students. Acting on the committee's recommendation, the university suspended the students with immediate effect and ordered their expulsion from the hostel, the order stated.

The proctor has also directed the suspended students to appear before the inquiry committee on October 30 along with their parents or guardians carrying valid identification to present their written explanation. PTI RAJ ABN NB